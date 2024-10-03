Advertisement

Panic After Bank Of America Customers See Zero Balance In Their Accounts. Here's What Happened

Some users who managed to access their accounts found their balances displayed as $0, sparking widespread alarm and concern.

Panic After Bank Of America Customers See Zero Balance In Their Accounts. Here's What Happened
Customers affected by the Bank of America outage flocked to social media platforms

Thousands of Bank of America customers encountered difficulties accessing their online accounts on Wednesday afternoon, as the bank experienced a large-scale outage. Customers took to social media to report issues, stating they were unable to view their account balances. Even more concerning, some users who managed to access their accounts found their balances displayed as $0, sparking widespread alarm and concern.

Reports of problems spiked around 12:45 pm ET on Downdetector, a platform that tracks outages. Complains about the issue flooded in from major cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Phoenix, Houston, and Chicago, according to Downdetector's outage map

Affected customers received error messages stating "accounts temporarily unavailable" or "some accounts and balances are temporarily unavailable". For many, a ''Connection Error'' message popped up while trying to log into the banking app. The message said it was ''unable to complete your request'' and asked the user to ''try again later.''

Customers affected by the Bank of America outage flocked to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, to share their experiences and seek confirmation that others were facing similar issues. Frustrated customers also expressed challenges in reaching Bank of America's customer service, citing long wait times, unsuccessful attempts to contact representatives, and automated messages with no resolution. 

In a statement to CNN, Bank of America acknowledged that “some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today.”

''These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience,'' the bank added. 

Despite the bank's claims of resolution, many customers continued to report issues, with some even being barred from entering physical Bank of America locations. 

