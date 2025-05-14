Bank Of America Analyst Gets 10-Year Jail In Saudi Arabia For Old Tweet: Entire Case Explained

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A British analyst has been sentenced to 10 years in Saudi prison. Ahmed al-Doush was convicted over a tweet deemed a national security threat. His family claims he never tweeted about Saudi Arabia, only Sudan's politics.

A British senior business analyst and father of four, formerly with Bank of America, has been sentenced to 10 years in a Saudi prison over a single 2018 tweet. Ahmed al-Doush, 41, received the harsh penalty after Saudi authorities deemed a now-deleted post from his 37-follower X account a national security threat, The Times of London reported. The Saudi government also made an unverified claim that Ahmed al-Doush was in contact with a Saudi critic in exile.

His family stated he never posted about Saudi Arabia but occasionally shared comments on Sudan's political situation, which they believe led to his arrest, according to the outlet.

Ahmed al-Doush's Arrest

On August 31, 2024, Ahmed al-Doush was arrested at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh while preparing to return to the UK with his wife and three children. At his request, his family, including his then-pregnant wife, returned to the UK without him, as he was detained at the airport. He was later imprisoned in a maximum-security facility, enduring 33 days in solitary confinement, where he remains after being charged on Monday.

His family had no contact with him until November, when he first appeared in court and was allowed a consular visit. His lawyers argue that his rights to due process and a fair trial were violated through solitary confinement, extended detention without charges, and interrogations without legal representation.

"The fact that it is still unclear what tweet forms the basis of the charge, even after conviction and even to the UK government, further demonstrates the fair trial violations. The information known indicates that the charges against him, the proceedings and his treatment are contrary to international law and human rights standards," UK-based lawyer Haydee Dijkstal told the outlet.

Mr Dijkstal added that Saudi prison officials instructed him not to discuss the hearings or his prison conditions with his family, per the report.

Ahmed al-Doush's Wife's Plea

Nour, the wife of Ahmed al-Doush, has urged the UK government to take action to secure her husband's release. She has urged the government to increase diplomatic efforts to secure his release, highlighting the strain his detention has placed on their family.

"He missed the birth of our fourth child and our tenth wedding anniversary. How many more family milestones will he have to miss before the [UK government agencies] sit up and take action?", his wife Nour al-Doush told The Times Of London.

"The night times are the hardest for me when I'm alone and it's quiet. I keep asking myself why, why, why this has happened, and I can't get to the bottom of it because it's not rational in any way. he has no political associations," she added.

Amnesty Calls For Action

Amnesty International and Sanad Human Rights Organisation have also expressed concerns over his detention, calling for his immediate release and criticising the lack of transparency in his trial.

Sacha Deshmukh, Chief Executive of Amnesty International UK, said: “We strongly condemn this sentence and reiterate our urgent call on the Saudi authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Ahmed al-Doush, if he is being held solely for peacefully exercising his human rights."

"He must be allowed to return to his family in the UK without delay. In the meantime, Saudi authorities must uphold his fair trial rights, promptly share his court documents with him and guarantee regular access to both his family and legal counsel," Mr Deshmukh added.

"We also urge the UK government to take all necessary steps to secure his immediate and unconditional release. The arbitrary detention of another British national abroad cannot be tolerated. Immediate and decisive action is essential."

"We are supporting a British man who is detained in Saudi Arabia and are in contact with his family and the local authorities," the UK's Foreign Office said in a statement to The Times.