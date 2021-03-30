Pandemic Treaty Could Be Advanced At Annual May Assembly: WHO Chief

The WHO chief said the treaty would help to tackle gaps exposed by COVID-19. (File)

A proposed international treaty on pandemics could be advanced at the World Health Organization's annual ministerial assembly in May, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

The WHO chief said the treaty would help to tackle gaps exposed by COVID-19, strengthen implementation of international health regulations and also provide a framework cooperation in areas such as pandemic prevention and response.

"The treaty, which could be taken forward by the World Health Assembly, would be based on the WHO constitution including the principles of health for all and no discrimination," Tedros, adding that it was for WHO member states to determine the content and whether it was ratified.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)