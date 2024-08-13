Palestinian Freed During Gaza Ceasefire Killed By Israeli Forces In West Bank

At least 619 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers. (File)

A Palestinian prisoners watchdog said Tuesday that a man shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank the previous day had been freed during the November truce in the Gaza war.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said the 18-year-old had been released on November 25 during the one-week truce that saw scores of Palestinian prisoners exchanged for dozens of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since October 7.

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said Tariq Ziad Abdul Rahim Daoud was killed "by the occupation forces' bullets near the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya", in the northern West Bank, on Monday.

The Israeli military said the alleged attacker had "fired at an Israeli civilian who was in the city" of Qalqilya, despite Israel forbidding its citizens from visiting Palestinian built-up areas.

The Israeli civilian was wounded along with two Palestinians, the military said in a statement.

Hamas later issued a statement mourning the death of Tariq Daoud and claiming he was a member of its armed wing.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza. At least 619 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian official figures.

During the same period, at least 18 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks in the territory, according to Israeli official figures.

