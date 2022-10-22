Pakistan's Low-Cost Airline Fly Jinnah Set To Launch On October 31

Fly Jinnah will begin from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan's new low-cost carrier (LCC), is set to launch on October 31 after receiving its Air Operator Certificate and Air Operating Licence earlier this month, according to a media report on Saturday.

As per the details, the operations will begin from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad at an introductory one-way fare of Rs 13,999. The airline is offering a free 10-kilogramme hand baggage allowance, as well as free in-flight entertainment.

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that Fly Jinnah is a Pakistani private joint venture budget airline.

Founded in Karachi, it follows the successful economical business model operated by Air Arabia, which focuses on offering comfortable, reliable and the best value for money in air travel.

Earlier this month, the airline announced that it had received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Air Operating Licence (AOL) which will allow it to start operating from Karachi International Airport as the country's fifth private carrier.

Securing the AOC and AOL confirms that Fly Jinnah has met all the professional capabilities, adheres to all safety regulations, and has proven safe and secure to operate as a passenger and cargo airline.

It happened following the completion of rigorous inspections by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in which the airline was found in full compliance with all technical and operational requirements set by PCAA, a statement issued by the airline said.

In March, the airline revealed its visual brand identity. With its brand name abbreviation 'FJ', it has adopted the vibrant red as its main colour to reflect the young and modern spirit of the airline.

Fly Jinnah will follow the low-cost business model and provide its customer base with a reliable operation and value-driven product.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)