Pakistani Taliban Claim Suicide Bombing In Islamabad, Threaten More Attacks

The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) has claimed the suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed at least 12 people on Tuesday. "Our fighter attacked the judical commission in Islamabad. Judges, lawyers and officials who carried out rulings under Pakistan's un-Islamic laws were targeted," the group said. They threatened of more attacks until Islamic law is implemented in the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that people were killed after the assailant detonated explosives near a police vehicle.

Mohammed Shahzad Butt, a lawyer and eyewitness, told AFP, "Everyone started running inside out of panic. I have seen at least five dead bodies lying at the front gate."

Another lawyer, Rustam Malik, said that he heard a "loud bang" at the gate as he was entering the complex. "It was complete chaos, lawyers and people were running inside the complex. I saw two dead bodies lying on the gate and several cars were on fire," he said.

This comes after a car explosion in Delhi on Monday, that killed 9 and injured 20.

The last suicide attack in Pakistan happened in December 2022. However, now the country is seeing a resurgence in attacks and officials blame it on armed groups that are allegedly sheltered on Afghan soil.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the suicide attack should be seen as a "wake-up call".

"In this environment, it would be futile to hold out greater hope for successful negotiations with the rulers of Kabul," he wrote.

In October, Pakistan and Afghanistan were involved in a major clash prompted by recent attacks. Per the United Nations, Over 70 people were killed on both sides, including 50 Afghan civilians.

