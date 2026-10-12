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Pakistani Military Aircraft Crashes In Balochistan, Both Pilots Killed

The military attributed the crash of a PAC MFI-17 Mushshak plane near the town of Nawan Killi in Balochistan province to a technical fault.

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Pakistani Military Aircraft Crashes In Balochistan, Both Pilots Killed
Plane crashes during training missions are relatively common in Pakistan.

A Pakistani army training aircraft crashed in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing both pilots, the military said.

The military attributed the crash of a PAC MFI-17 Mushshak plane near the town of Nawan Killi in Balochistan province to a technical fault. It gave no further details.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to the pilots' families.

Plane crashes during training missions are relatively common in Pakistan. Authorities rarely release details of the causes and crash investigation reports are not made public. In June, an air force plane crashed during routine training in northwestern Pakistan, killing both pilots.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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