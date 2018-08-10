Pakistani Maritime Security Ship To Visit Sri Lanka On 'Goodwill' Visit

Pakistan Naval ships pay port calls to Sri Lanka, as both countries have strong military ties: Official

Pakistani Maritime Security Ship (PMSS) "Kashmir" is scheduled to reach Sri Lanka's Colombo Port on a four-day goodwill visit from August 13-16, officials said on Friday.

During their stay at Colombo, the personnel of the PMSS "Kashmir" will take part in various activities with Sri Lankan Navy, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Pakistan Naval ships frequently pay port calls to Sri Lanka, as both countries enjoy warm diplomatic and strong military ties. Such interactions also demonstrate both navies' resolve to contribute towards achieving a more secure and conducive maritime environment which is essential for the regional peace, prosperity and harmony," said a message received in Islamabad from the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo.

The PMSS "Kashmir" is capable of undertaking multifarious missions such as surveillance, policing, anti-smuggling and anti-poaching operations, security and law-enforcement patrolling in maritime zones, pollution monitoring, while operating independently or as part of a task force in a multi-threat environment for extended duration at sea.

