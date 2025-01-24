Pakistani Man Jailed For 30 Years Over Charlie Hebdo Attack In France

A Paris court on Thursday sentenced a Pakistani man to 30 years in jail for attempting to murder two people outside the former offices of Charlie Hebdo in 2020 with a meat cleaver.

When he carried out the attack, 29-year-old Zaheer Mahmood wrongly believed the satirical newspaper was still based in the building, which was targeted by Islamists a decade ago for publishing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

The newspaper had in fact moved in the wake of the attack, which killed 12 people including eight of the paper's editorial staff.

The killings in 2015 shocked France and triggered a fierce debate about freedom of expression and religion.

Originally from rural Pakistan, Mahmood arrived in France illegally in the summer of 2019.

The court had earlier heard how Mahmood was influenced by radical Pakistani preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who had called for the beheading of blasphemers to "avenge the Prophet".

Mahmood was convicted of attempted murder and terrorist conspiracy, and handed a ban from ever setting foot on French soil again.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)