Pak Court Orders Separate Rooms For Transgenders In Hospitals: Report

Court said Rights of underprivileged transgender community should be protected (Representational)

A court in Pakistan has ordered all state-run hospitals across the Punjab province to ensure separate rooms for the transgender community, the media reported on Thursday.

In the ruling, the Lahore High Court directed the provincial government to ensure separate rooms in public hospitals to facilitate the vulnerable community, Xinhua news agency reported citing Pakistani media reports.

Issuing the orders on a petition moved by a lawyer, the court also sought recommendations from the provincial health department to provide best possible medical facilities to the community.

Earlier, the Health Department informed the court that they were taking steps to facilitate the transgender community at public hospitals by acting upon the orders issued by Pakistan's apex court.

The High Court said that the government should protect the rights of the underprivileged transgender community of the country.