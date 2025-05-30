Pakistani Actor Hina Bayat Slams Karachi Airport Over No Water In Washrooms

Pakistani actor Hina Bayat has slammed the Karachi airport authorities over the unavailability of water in the washrooms.

In a video posted to social media, Ms Bayat expressed her frustration about the inconvenience caused to travellers at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, especially when the nation was celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer. The day is observed on May 28 to commemorate the nuclear tests that Pakistan conducted on May 28, 1998.

Ms Bayat said that if important places like Karachi Airport didn't have water in the washrooms even on special days, there was no point in feeling proud about the country.

"Today is Youm-e-Takbeer and I'm standing at the Karachi International Airport. On a day when we are supposed to celebrate Pakistan's achievements, what I see is that there is no water in any of the washrooms here. People want to pray (namaaz) or take their kids to washrooms, but there is no water," she said.



Many on Instagram reacted to her video and appreciated her honest assessment of the situation.

"Appreciate her honest comments, some prompt action must be taken by concerned authorities!" said a user.

"Absolutely, very well said," said another user.

"First woman who has kept her thoughts clear clean and accurate. Kudos to u ma'am," read a comment.

Ms Bayat further questioned how countries could focus on building big projects, including new trains while ignoring the basic fundamental concerns such as the lack of water at airport washrooms.

She asked, "Why have our airports, our institutions, and our systems come to such a state, and no one is willing to admit that these mistakes need to be fixed as well? Big projects are being built, and there are discussions of new trains, but at the same time, the washrooms of international airports don't even have water. It's really unfortunate".

Ms Bayat's statement came weeks after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty following the terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

"As far as the Indus Water Treaty is concerned, it will remain suspended until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures terrorism," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the time.