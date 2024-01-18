Pakistan vs Iran: A Look At Their Military Strengths

Commuters ride along a street at Panjgur district in Balochistan province.

Pakistan and Iran are once again at loggerheads after the two nations struck alleged militant hideouts in each other's territories within 48 hours. On Thursday, Pakistan targetted separatist Baloch militants in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province, killing at least nine people, Reuters reported. This came after Tehran on Tuesday said it had attacked the bases of another militant group in the Pakistani territory.

Pakistan Vs Iran

The two neighbours have a history of accusing each other of harbouring militant groups operating from regions along their shared border.

Pakistan has been ranked as the ninth strongest military globally in the latest assessment by the Global Firepower Index. Meanwhile, Iran holds the 14th position in the same index.

Pakistan vs Iran: A Military Comparison

Pakistan boasts a formidable military, comprising its army, air force, and navy. The Pakistan Army is equipped with diverse main battle tanks, including Al-Khalid and Type 90-II, and an array of armoured fighting vehicles. It has approximately 650,000 active-duty personnel and 550,000 reserve personnel, taking the total to almost 1,200,000.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF), with over 700 aircraft, including renowned fighters like the F-16 and JF-17 Thunder, is a formidable challenger. The Pakistan Navy, with around 30,000 active-duty personnel, maintains a versatile naval fleet, featuring frigates, submarines, and patrol vessels.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Armed Forces stand as the largest in the Middle East in terms of active troops. With an impressive military structure, Iran's armed forces comprise around 610,000 active-duty personnel. The nation also maintains a substantial reserve, with 350,000 trained personnel ready for mobilisation.

Iran possesses a substantial military force, comprising the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) and the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy. The IRIAF, with over 300 aircraft, including domestically produced Saegheh and older F-4 Phantoms, is a key player in Iran's defence. The Iranian Navy, with approximately 20,000 active-duty personnel, maintains a diverse fleet of 67 units, including frigates, corvettes, and submarines.