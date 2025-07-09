Pakistan-Turkey Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid India's Operation Sindoor

As India showcases its military prowess through Operation Sindoor, Pakistan and Turkey are moving to deepen their strategic collaboration in response to shifting regional dynamics. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's recent visit to Islamabad marks a significant moment in the growing partnership between the two countries, underpinned by shared interests in security, energy, and trade.

Turkish Foreign Minister and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, held a joint press conference in Islamabad. During his address, Fidan emphasised strengthening ties with Islamabad in sectors including defence, economy, culture, and education.

Fidan mentioned that both countries are aiming to increase their commercial relations $5 billion. He said that Pakistan and Turkey are also intensifying their cooperation in the field of energy, including mining, precious stones, natural gas and oil.

Notably, Turkish and Pakistani energy companies will soon begin joint exploration of oil and natural gas in Pakistani waters-an important step not only economically but also strategically, as it strengthens Pakistan's energy security amid India's expanding maritime influence.

Fidan also mentioned that both countries will further strengthen cooperation in the field of defence industry in the coming days, emphasising that the move was important for the security of both Turkey and Pakistan. He said both countries will continue to support each other in countering terrorism.

During his visit, Fidan, along with Turkey's Defence Minister Yasir Guler, will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold talks on issues of mutual interest, including defence industry cooperation.

Turkiye has strong ties with Pakistan and expressed solidarity with it during the military conflict with India in May, which angered India, but Istanbul has continued efforts to bolster ties with Islamabad.

India's Operation Sindoor, a high-profile military exercise, has drawn attention across the region. For Pakistan, the exercise reinforced the urgency to diversify its defence partnerships and boost its deterrent capabilities. Turkey, with its growing defence industry, has become a reliable partner, already supplying drones and naval assets to Pakistan.