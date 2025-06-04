Pakistan Tried To Derail Indian Delegation's Visit To Malaysia: Sources

Pakistan tried to derail the Indian delegation's visit to Malaysia, citing Islamic solidarity, but Kuala Lumpur rejected Islamabad's interference, top sources have told NDTV. The Pakistani embassy urged Malaysian officials to cancel the Indian delegation's programmes, but this did not work, and the delegation received full support, the sources have said. All programmes of the delegation proceeded as planned. The development is being seen as a huge diplomatic snub to Islamabad.

The Indian delegation was led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha and comprised BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah and Hemang Joshi, Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee, CPM's John Brittas, Congress's Salman Khurshid and former diplomat Mohan Kumar.

Sources have said Pakistan, in its attempt to derail the delegation's itinerary, raised the Kashmir issue, but this did not cut ice.

Besides Malaysia, the Sanjay Jha-led delegation visited Indonesia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore. It was one of the seven delegations that travelled abroad to expose Pakistan's role in terror attacks on Indian soil and articulate the Indian position after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 27 innocents and Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike.

The Sanjay Jha-led delegation returned to India today. Speaking to news agency IANS, Mr Jha said: "We visited Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Four or five important points emerged from the visit. Firstly, the all-party delegation sent by the government delivered a strong message that the entire country stands united on this issue against terrorism. Secondly, countries across the world unequivocally condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and offered condolences to all 26 victims who died in the massacre. Thirdly, India only targeted terrorist centres and camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir with restraint and precision strikes. Fourth, flights have resumed in Jammu and Kashmir, apart from the Cabinet meeting being held in Pahalgam to review the situation on the ground. We urged that action should be taken against Pakistan by the FATF (Financial Action Task Force). The delegations have sent out a strong message against terror."

CPM's John Brittas said, "Our mission was to sensitise other countries and convey the message that they must support India in its fight against terrorism."

BJP's Aparajita Sarangi said it is good to be back. "Over the past 14 days, we visited five countries... One thing we feel is that every country stands with India and strongly condemns terrorism."