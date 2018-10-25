Pakistan To Send Their First Human To Space In 2022 With China's Help

Pakistan's first space mission has been planned for 2022 after PM Khan approved the plan today.

Pakistan would send a human to space for the first time in 2022 with China's help, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced today, ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to Beijing.

Pakistan's first space mission has been planned for 2022 and the federal Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Khan approved the plan today, he was quoted as saying by news agency The News.

An agreement between Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and a Chinese company has already been signed, the minister said.

Earlier this year, Pakistan launched two indigenously built satellites into orbit, using a Chinese launch vehicle.

Prime Minister Khan is embarking on his first visit to China on November 3 and will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, news agency Geo News quoted the Foreign Office as saying.