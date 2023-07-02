Pak Taliban Kill 4 Cops In Sunday Shootout In Balochistan

TTP later claimed the attack in a statement, identifying the attacker shot dead by police. (File)

Four security officers were killed in a shootout in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Sunday, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Pakistan Taliban.

About a dozen gunmen attacked policemen and paramilitary Frontier Constabulary officers at a highway checkpoint in Zhob district, prompting a two-hour gunbattle.

"Four of the security officials, including three policemen and one Frontier Corps officer, were killed in the attack. One of the suspected attackers has also been killed but not yet identified," Zhob's commissioner, Saeed Umrani, told AFP.

Three others were wounded, officials said.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) later claimed the attack in a statement, identifying the attacker shot dead by police.

The TTP is separate from Afghanistan's Taliban but shares a similar ideology.

Attacks, mostly targeting security forces, have been on the rise again since the Afghan Taliban seized control in Kabul in 2021 and a shaky months-long ceasefire between the TTP and Islamabad ended in November last year.

The assaults have been regular in regions abutting Afghanistan and Islamabad alleges some are being planned on Afghan soil.

Four policemen in Kuchlak, Balochistan, were killed in April in a gunbattle with terrorists identified by police as being from the Pakistan Taliban.

In January, a suicide bomber linked to the TTP blew himself up in a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing more than 80 officers.

