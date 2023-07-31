Pakistan Suicide Bombing Death Count Rises To 54: Cops

Almost half of the victims children, said police.

The death count from a suicide blast which targeted a political gathering in northwestern Pakistan has risen to 54, with almost half of the victims children, police said Monday.

"The death toll has now reached 54," Shaukat Abbas, a senior official with the counter-terrorism department, told AFP, adding that 23 victims were under the age of 18. Anwar ul Haq, deputy commissioner for the district, confirmed the toll.

