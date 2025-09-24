Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Donald Trump On Margins Of UN Meeting

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met US President Donald Trump on Wednesday on the sidelines of the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The meeting happened during a gathering of Arab Islamic leaders hosted by Trump and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, according to a statement released by Sharif's office.

The Pakistani leader reportedly "engaged in an informal conversation" with Trump after the conclusion of the summit.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attends meeting of the Arab Islamic leaders hosted by The President of the United States Donald Trump and Emir of Qatar H.E Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in New York.

(23 September 2025)#PMShehbazatUNGA pic.twitter.com/Z3A2JYZVNU — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 24, 2025

Sharif led the Pakistani delegation to the high-level segment UNGA. He was accompanied by his deputy and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, besides other ministers and senior officials.

Last week, Pakistani media reported that their Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, may also accompany Sharif during the meeting. However, Munir was noticeably absent from the gathering.

US-Pak Ties

After years of diplomatic shunning, US-Pakistan ties saw warmth when Islamabad gave Trump credit for his so-called peace intervention during the military conflict with India in May. The US President has said that he has helped in brokering a truce between two nuclear-armed Asian neighbours using trade and tariff threats, a claim India vehemently denies.

Islamabad also initially said the ceasefire was reached after its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) approached his Indian counterpart with the proposal, but later gave the credit for the breakthrough to Washington, and went as far as nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Later, Trump welcomed Pakistan's army chief Munir at the White House in June and discussed trade, economic development, and cryptocurrency. Days later, in July, the Trump administration announced a trade deal with Pakistan and said Washington would help Islamabad develop its "massive oil reserves".

Munir returned to Washington again in August. Later, Islamabad secured a $500 million investment from the United States that will focus on Pakistan's critical minerals sector.