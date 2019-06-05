Pak PM Walks Away From Saudi King On Video, Trolled

In a video, which has been widely shared on Twitter, Imran Khan can be seen walking towards Saudi king.

World | Edited by | Updated: June 05, 2019 15:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pak PM Walks Away From Saudi King On Video, Trolled

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi king last week.


Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been criticised on social media for "breaking protocol" when he met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Organisation of Islamic summit last week.

In a video, which has been widely shared on Twitter, Imran Khan can be seen walking towards Saudi king. 

The Saudi king, with a translator by his side, welcomes him.

The two leaders are seen having a brief exchange. Imran Khan leaves before the translator interprets what he said to the Saudi King.

Several Twitter users said Imran Khan "disrespected" the king and some of them criticised the 66-year-old cricketer-turned-politician for his body language while speaking to the leader of Saudi Arabia.

"#ImranKhan's 'Acting Cool' is not Cool at all ... He said something to HM King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, walked out & left the interpreter to translate for the King. This was insulting & breach of diplomatic norms, and because of this many important meetings were cancelled by Saudis (sic)," a member of Pakistan Muslim League-N wrote on Twitter. 

A bilateral meeting between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan was cancelled after this exchange, several users claimed.

The OIC meeting was hosted by Saudi Arabia last week in Makkah, aimed at galvanising support among Arab and Islamic nations against arch-rival Iran. 

The OIC is a 57-nation group, which claims to be the collective voice of the Muslims across the world.

Pakistan Prime Minister also met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other leaders on the sidelines of the OIC summit.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Imran KhanSaudi King Salman bin AbdulazizImran Khan trolled

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableEid 2019Bharat MovieEid MubarakEnvironment DayLive ScoreIndia Vs South AfricaSouth Africa vs India

................................ Advertisement ................................