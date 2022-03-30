Pak PM Imran Khan Loses Majority As Key Ally Strikes Deal With Opposition

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will face a no-trust vote in Pakistan's Parliament on April 3

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government received a massive blow by key ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) after it struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

"The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan," tweeted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

As things stand currently, the Imran Khan government has lost its majority in the lower house of Pakistan's Parliament following the late-night development days ahead of the no-confidence motion or no-trust vote against Imran Khan.

Pakistan's joint opposition has now 177 members of the national assembly after the ruling coalition partner MQM-P decided to part ways with the Imran Khan-led government that is left with 164 MNAs (Members of National Assembly).

Notably, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister successful, Pakistan's joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI-led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, but now, after MQM-P left the party, PTI is standing with 164 members in support and the Opposition has now 177 members of supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs.

Meanwhile, after Imran Khan alleged that some people are trying to topple his government with the help of foreign funds, federal minister Asad Umar claimed that the PM is ready to show a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to back his claims.

Imran Khan had said during his rally, "Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest."

The MQM-P's decision to support the Opposition came after both sides signed a draft prepared by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab. The signatories also include the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Pakistan People's Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, according to Pakistan's Geo TV citing sources.

MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari confirmed the report about MQM-P siding with the opposition and tweeted, "The agreement between the joint Opposition and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has been finalised."

In a statement, an MQM-P spokesperson also confirmed the party's Rabta Committee would meet at their Bahadurabad office, at 2 pm today, where the draft would be presented for ratification.

The no-trust vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, which is expected to take place on April 3.

