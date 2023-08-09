Pakistan Parliament To Be Dissolved: Political Turmoil Explained In 10 Points

President Alvi has the right to not act on the proposal of parliament dissolution. In any case, the current parliament will be dissolved on August 12 when its term ends.

According to Pakistan's constitution, elections should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of parliament. However, the outgoing government headed by Shehbaz Sharif has hinted that they the polls may get delayed.

The ouster of Imran Khan from power saw Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan's People's Party coming together to form a government. The unlikely coalition between the rival parties has failed to get popular support during its 18 months in power. Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan will contest the elections according to an order the country's election commission.

Pakistan has been battling economic challenges with soaring inflation and widespread unemployment.

A delay in elections has been on the cards as the Pakistan government tries to stabilise the country battling security, economic and political crises.

The government says that the election commission needs time to redraw constituency boundaries after the latest census data that was published in May this year.

The election will not see the participation of former PM Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018, after disqualification for five years. Mr Khan was disqualified after conviction and arrest in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Mr Khan is accused of buying and selling gifts in state possession that were received during his visits abroad as Pakistan's PM. The gifts are reportedly worth more than $635,000.

Mr Khan has appealed against his conviction in the Islamabad High Court.