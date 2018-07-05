Nomination Papers Reveal 60 Pak Politicians Hid Second Marriages: Reports

Politicians Shehbaz Sharif and Khawaja Saad Rafique have declared second marriages in nomination papers.

Nomination papers for the upcoming general elections in Pakistan have exposed 60 politicians who kept their second marriages under wraps till now.

The exposed politicians, including many prominent ones, had kept their second marriages a secret.

According to Dunya News, the renowned politicians include former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's chief Farooq Sattar and former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Arshad Vohra, Pir Amin, Qaisar Mehmood, Rana Mubashar are a few other names.

Reports say the politicians revealed undisclosed aspects of their personal lives for the sake of transparency for the voters.

According to local media reports, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was among the first politicians to land in a soup on social media after he reportedly acknowledged his second marriage in his nomination papers.

The admission came after he was put in a "tough spot" during the election scrutiny process, newspaper Dawn reported.