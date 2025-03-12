At least 155 hostages were freed after armed rebels hijacked a train carrying over 400 passengers in Pakistan's restive Balochistan region on Tuesday. The rescued passengers - including 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children - were taken to Mach, a nearby town where a makeshift hospital has been set up. It is not clear how many hostages remained on board.

The Jaffar Express was intercepted by armed attackers in a tunnel in a remote area on its way from Quetta to Peshawar - a route that was made operational after a month-long suspension. The gunfight between the rebels of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Pakistani forces continued overnight, in which at least 27 rebels have been killed.

Here are the latest updates on Pakistan train hijack: