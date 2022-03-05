ISIS Claims Responsibility For Pakistan Mosque Blast

At least 56 people were killed and 194 wounded Friday by a suicide bomb at a Shiite mosque in Peshawar.

The Islamic State group claimed a suicide bombing that hit a Shiite mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday, killing at least 56 people.

"Today Friday, an Islamic State fighter succeeded in assaulting a Shiite mosque in Peshawar," in northwestern Pakistan, the transnational jihadist group said on its Amaq propaganda site.

The deadly bombing came on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi -- around 190 kilometres (120 miles) to the east -- between Pakistan and Australia, who have not toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.

