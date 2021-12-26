Pak PM's Party Sees Major Changes After Defeat In Local Body Polls

A minister had said that PTI party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure. (File)

After facing defeat in the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a new organisational structure for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), a day after dissolving all previous bodies within his party.

According to Dawn newspaper, the announcement was made by the country's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry through his official Twitter account today. He said that Planning Minister Asad Umar had been chosen as the secretary-general.

Apart from it, several others had been named as the presidents for various provincial divisions. These include Defence Minister Pervez Khattak for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi for Sindh, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for Balochistan, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood for Punjab and Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar for South Punjab.

On Friday, Chaudhry said that the ruling party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure.

"Since party tickets were distributed on the basis of nepotism as against the principles of fairness and merit, Prime minister Imran Khan is very upset," Geo TV quoting Fawad as saying, adding that in the light of the situation, the party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure across Pakistan.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting was addressing a press conference in Islamabad in which he said that the party has decided to form a new constitutional committee to devise a strategy for the second phase of the local bodies election in the province, the media outlet said.

Speaking about the outcome of the polls, the minister said that he has received complaints that the tickets for the recently held LG polls in the province were distributed among families of party members.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has won elections in 10 tehsil councils, PTI in nine, ANP in five, PML-N, and Jamaat-e-Islami have bagged one seat each, The News International reported citing the unofficial and unconfirmed results of 31 out of 64 tehsil councils in 17 districts.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will give the chief minister guidelines to devise an effective strategy for the next phase of the local body elections in the province scheduled next month.

Earlier, the Pakistan premier, who is not happy with the PTI's performance in KP, had summoned KP's Mahmood Khan to Islamabad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)