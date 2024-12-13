Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Indicted In New Corruption Case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi were indicted in a new corruption case on Thursday. The case, which is the third graft reference against them, revolves around the purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set at a throwaway price, Dawn reported.

This development comes just a week after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and other leaders of his party were charged in connection with the attack on the army's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi during last year's May 9 protests.

Although Khan was granted bail in the case by the Islamabad High Court last month, he remains in prison due to multiple charges, dating back to his arrest on August 5 last year, as per Dawn.

On Thursday, Special Court Central-I Judge Shahrukh Arjumand presided over the proceedings at Adiala Jail, where Imran was presented. Bushra Bibi, who is on bail in the case, appeared with her counsel.

PTI founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have denied corruption charges brought against them. Subsequently, the court summoned the prosecution witnesses on December 18 to record their testimonies.

According to Dawn, this is Imran Khan's seventh indictment, the previous being on May 10, 2023 in the first Toshakhana case against him, in January in a second Toshakhana reference; in February in the Pakistan currency (PKR) 190 million corruption case; and recently over the GHQ attack.

While Khan's sentences in the previous two Toshakhana cases were suspended. He was also indicted in the cipher case on December 13, 2023 and the Iddat case in January, but was later acquitted in both cases.

The trial of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the PKR 190 million case has reached its final stage, with the couple testifying before an accountability court this week.

Notably, in the most recent case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused the couple of retaining an expensive Bulgari jewellery set gifted by a foreign leader including a necklace, earrings, bracelets, and rings at a low price, saying it caused significant loss to the exchequer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)