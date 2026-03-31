Pakistan Envoy To Visit China As US-Iran Talks Remain Nebulous

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to visit China as the Iran war continues into its fifth week with little clarity about when the conflict will conclude.

Dar's trip to China on Tuesday comes at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry. The two officials are set to discuss regional developments and bilateral matters, according to the release.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the visit.

Pakistan and China have urged talks between Iran and the US to work toward ending a war that has disrupted global markets and sent oil prices surging. Pakistan has emerged as a key player in seeking to broker peace, leveraging ties with both Trump and longstanding bonds with Iran.

Pakistan hosted the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt on Sunday to discuss the Middle East conflict and said Islamabad was ready to facilitate peace talks between the US and Iran in the coming days.

In a televised briefing on Sunday, Dar said, "Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate their talks."

"Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in the coming days for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict," he added.

Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an X post that "China commends and supports Pakistan's mediation effort for de-escalation and stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with Pakistan and others to jointly work for a ceasefire and peace in the region."

However, President Donald Trump has given conflicting signals about the US's next steps for the war. He has said the US was already negotiating - directly and through mediators - with Iran, while also publicly musing about expanding the military campaign. Iran has repeatedly denied that it is in talks with the US.

Pakistan has a mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia, which has been targeted by Iran strikes.

Islamabad is also motivated to find a resolution to the fighting to avoid being dragged into the conflict.