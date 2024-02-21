Shehbaz Sharif To Return As Pak PM: 5 Facts About Nawaz Sharif's Brother

The PML-N and the PPP combined in 2022 too to oust Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote before sharing power in a shaky coalition, until the National Assembly was dissolved in August ahead of elections.

Shehbaz Sharif entered politics in the mid-1980s alongside his elder brother Nawaz. Over the years, he held various significant positions, including Chief Minister of Punjab in 1997, 2008, and 2013.

In 2017, Shehbaz Sharif became the President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N). Shehbaz Sharif faced legal troubles in 2019, being arrested on charges of money laundering and income beyond means. After securing bail, he assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly when Imran Khan became the Prime Minister in 2018.

Born on September 23, 1951, in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif. His parents migrated to Pakistan after the partition, with his father originally belonging to Kashmir's Anantnag in India and his mother from Pulwama.