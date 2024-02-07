Pakistan Elections Tomorrow: All You Need To Know

On Thursday, February 8, voting will take place at 90,582 polling stations across the country from 9 AM to 5 PM (local time). Pakistan does not use electronic voting machines (EVMs) and relies on ballot boxes.

Pakistan has a population of 241 million. Of these, 128 million are above the age of 18 and eligible to vote.

This time, a total of 5,121 candidates are in the fight in the National Assembly, with an average of a little over 19 candidates per seat. Of the total number, 4,806 or 94% are male candidates and 312 female candidates. There are two transgender candidates on the list.

There are a total of 336 seats in Pakistan's National Assembly and direct voting is held on 266 seats, while 70 are reserved seats - 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims.

The winning candidates become members of the National Assembly, while the Independents have the option to join any party post results. After the elections, the National Assembly holds a parliamentary vote to select the leader of the house, who also becomes the next prime minister of the country.

A party is required to show a clear majority in the house -- support of at least 169 members -- to form the government.

There are over 160 political parties registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan. This time, the major contenders are Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N), and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which is led by Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari.

Sharif's arch-rival, Imran Khan, whose party won the 2018 elections, is currently behind bars and banned from contesting polls. Candidates from his party -- Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) -- have also been barred from contesting polls under its election symbol. They are contesting as independents this time.

Though Imran Khan continues to hold a significant grassroots following in major parts of the country, the intensity of his party's downfall in recent times and the way Sharif made a comeback in the country's political landscape have made many believe that the outcome of the Pakistan general elections is all but decided.