Pakistan Claims Reprieve On Terror Financing List Tag, Review In 3 Months Government sources said New Delhi was inclined to wait and see the final outcome as there has been no official word on the proceedings.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Pakistan's Foreign Minister thanked 'friends' who helped it avoid major international embarrassment. New Delhi: Pakistan has claimed that it has got a reprieve at a meeting of the Financial Action Task Force in Paris late on Tuesday with countries failing to reach a consensus on whether to place Pakistan on the global list of countries that finance terrorism.



in a midnight tweet thanked 'friends' who helped Pakistan avoid major international embarrassment.



"Our efforts paid, FATF Paris 20 Feb meeting conclusion on the US-led motion to put Pakistan on watch list....No consensus for nominating Pakistan, proposing three months pause and asking APG [Asia Pacific Group] for another report to be concluded in June," Pakistan's foreign minister tweeted.



But this implies, according to the minister's statement, that the global body to combat terror financing would take a call on putting Pakistan in the watch list a few months down the line.



The APG is the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).



According to Pakistani media reports, the countries which supported Islamabad included China and Turkey. The motion against Pakistan was jointly moved by the US and the UK.



Sources in the Indian government, however, have told NDTV that the FATF meeting is not yet over and would go on till Friday. Government sources said New Delhi was inclined to wait and see the final outcome as there has been no official word on the proceedings.



