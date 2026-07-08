Pakistan Cargo Plane Carrying 5 Goes Missing Over Arabian Sea

A Pakistani cargo plane with five crew members aboard went missing late Tuesday after rapidly descending and losing contact with air traffic controllers off the coast of the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority said.

The authority said in a post on X that search-and-rescue operations were under way in the Arabian Sea. The cause of the aircraft's disappearance was not immediately known.

The Boeing 737 was being operated by K2 Airways on a cargo flight from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Karachi when it reported a navigation system problem at 9:18 p.m. local time, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

Radar data showed the aircraft rapidly descending and making a sharp change in heading at about 9:21 p.m. before radar and radio contact were lost about 155 nautical miles (287 kilometers, 178 miles) west of Karachi, the authority said.

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