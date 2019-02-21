Pakistan Bans 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Terror Group Jamaat-ud-Dawa

Earlier, Jaamat-ud-Dawa, Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation were kept on watchlist of the interior ministry

Pakistan on Thursday banned the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's terror outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawa JuD and its front Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation or FIF, amid intense global pressure to rein in the terror groups following the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 paramilitary soldiers.

A spokesman of Pakistan's Interior Ministry said that the decision to ban these groups was taken during a meeting of the country's National Security Committee or NSC chaired by their Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Thursday.

"It was decided during the meeting to accelerate action against proscribed organisations," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"It was further decided that Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation be notified as proscribed organizations by the Ministry of Interior," he added.

However, it remains to be seen how effective the latest ban would be on the two terror groups, which have the tacit backing of Pakistan's political leaders and the security agencies.

Earlier, the two terror outfits were kept on the watch-list of Pakistan's Interior Ministry.

The JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba or LeT, which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai terror attack that killed 166 people. It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Hafiz Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the United States, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Hafiz Saeed to justice.

Hafiz Saeed was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008. He was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November 2017.

Pakistan's move comes amid mounting global pressure to act against the terrorist outfits operating from its soil and areas under its oocupation.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed the responsibility of the Pulwama suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called out Pakistan of providing "safe haven" to terrorists and asked Islamabad to rein in the terror groups operating from its soil. Iran and Afghanistan also accuse Pakistan of providing support to terror groups to carry out attacks in the neighbouring countries.

Last week, Iran asked Pakistan to crack down on terrorists who killed 27 of its Revolutionary Guards in an attack near the border or expect military action by Tehran "to punish the terrorists".

The NSC meeting also reviewed the National Action Plan against terrorism in detail. Services chiefs and key ministers were in attendance.

"We need to move to ensure that militancy and extremism are rooted from the society and the State never becomes hostage to extremists," Khan said as he directed both the interior ministry and the security institutions to immediately accelerate actions on ground.

