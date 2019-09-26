Pak Asks UN To Allow Hafiz Saeed's Monthly Expenses For 'Family Of Four'

Pakistan asked the UNSC to let Hafiz Saeed withdraw Rs 1,50,000.

Terrorist Hafiz Saeed "supports a family of four" and is responsible for their food and clothing needs, Pakistan said in a letter to the United Nation Security Council requesting that the 26/11 mastermind be allowed to withdraw money for monthly expenses.

In a letter dated August 15, the UNSC said the request was approved after no objections were raised by the deadline of the same date.

According to the news agency ANI, in the letter to the UN Security Council's 1267 Committee - which oversees sanctions against terrorists - Pakistan said Hafiz Saeed supports a family of four members and as a sole supporter, he was responsible for the "food, drink and clothes expenses for all family members."

Pakistan asked UNSC to let Hafiz Saeed withdraw Rs 1,50,000 "to cover the necessary basic living expenses for himself and his family."

In a notification dated August 15, the UNSC committee said, "...The Chair wishes to inform the members that no objections were placed by the set deadline of 15 August 2019 for the consideration of the draft letter. Consequently, the letter is approved and the chair will instruct the Secretariat to dispatch it."

Pakistan had said in its letter that its government had received a request from "a Pakistani citizen Hafiz Saeed", who has "worked as assistant professor in University of Engineering and Technology Lahore for the period 1974 to 1999, he had completed a pensionable service of 25 years and drawing a pension of 45700 through his bank account...". The country said his bank account was blocked in compliance with the UNSC resolution 1267.

Hafiz Saeed, the founder the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and chief of the Jamaat-ud-Daawa, was banned by the UNSC after the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed.

The letter contradicts Pakistan's claim of stringent action against terrorists on its soil. In May, Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department had booked Hafiz Saeed and top leaders of his outfit Jamat ud Daawa on charges of terror financing. Hafiz Saeed was arrested on July 17 and is at the Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

India, which has always accused Pakistan of supporting terrorists and providing them a safe haven, has dismissed the arrest as eyewash.

(With inputs from ANI)

