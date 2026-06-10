Pakistan Army Helicopter Crashes During Take-Off In PoK, All On Board Dead

- A Pakistani army Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad due to a technical issue
- The crash occurred during take-off, according to the Pakistan military's media wing statement
- All personnel on board died, with no survivors reported by the military
A Pakistani army helicopter crashed near the city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir due to a technical fault, the military said on Wednesday, adding there were no survivors.
"An Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad today during take-off due to technical fault," the military's media wing said in a statement.
"All personnel on board embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)," the military added, without specifying the number of people killed.
There has been a heavy security presence in recent days in Muzaffarabad after members of a protest movement said they would hold demonstrations shortly after the local government banned the group under anti-terror laws.
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