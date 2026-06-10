Pakistan Army Helicopter Crashes During Take-Off In PoK, All On Board Dead

A Pakistani army helicopter crashed near the city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir due to a technical fault, the military said on Wednesday, adding there were no survivors.

"An Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad today during take-off due to technical fault," the military's media wing said in a statement.

"All personnel on board embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)," the military added, without specifying the number of people killed.

There has been a heavy security presence in recent days in Muzaffarabad after members of a protest movement said they would hold demonstrations shortly after the local government banned the group under anti-terror laws.