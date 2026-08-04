Pakistan Army Dumps WhatsApp For China's WeChat Over Spying, Hacking Fears

The Pakistan Army has directed its officers and soldiers to stop using WhatsApp for official communication and gradually shift to the Chinese messaging platform WeChat.

The move marks a major change in how the military plans to communicate internally, with the army citing security concerns linked to WhatsApp.

According to the directive, the military believes WhatsApp poses a higher risk of surveillance, data leaks and hacking of official conversations. As a result, personnel have been asked to move official chats to WeChat instead.

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The decision reflects Pakistan's growing focus on securing military communications amid increasing cyber threats.

Why WeChat?

WeChat is China's largest "super app" and offers much more than messaging. Along with text chats, it supports voice and video calls, file sharing and digital payments, making it an all-in-one communication platform.

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China-Pakistan Defence Ties Go Digital

The switch comes as defence cooperation between China and Pakistan continues to deepen. What was once largely limited to military hardware has now expanded into cybersecurity and intelligence cooperation.

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Using the same communication platform could make coordination between the two militaries smoother during border discussions, joint exercises and other collaborative operations.

WeChat Banned In India

The move also stands in contrast to India's approach. In June 2020, the Indian government banned WeChat along with 59 other Chinese apps, citing national security concerns and alleging that user data was being transmitted outside the country.

While India removed the app over security fears, Pakistan's military is now embracing WeChat as its official communication platform for internal use.