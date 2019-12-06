Pakistan Ailing Economy Gets 1.3-Billion Dollars Infusion From Asian Bank

PM Imran Khan has been appealing to close associates for loans (File)

Cash-strapped Pakistan received a 1.3-billion dollars loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday to support the country's public finances and shore up the slowing economy.

Pakistan is facing a serious economic crisis with short supplies of foreign currency reserves and stagnating growth in recent years.

Since assuming power in August 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been appealing to close allies like China and Saudi Arabia to provide concessional loans to reduce the size of the bailout package that Pakistan may need from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The ADB's quick dispersing special policy-based loan is part of a multi-donor economic reform programme led by the IMF to stabilise Pakistan's economy after a major deterioration in its fiscal position in 2018, according to a statement by the Manila-based regional lender.

"ADB is committed to providing wide-ranging support to strengthen Pakistan''s economy and reduce the risk of external economic shocks," said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Werner Liepach.

While 1 billion dollars has been extended to Pakistan to improve its current account deficit, strengthen its revenue base, 300 million dollars has been extended for the energy programme, another ADB press release said.

The energy financing will support the first of three sub-programmes totalling 1 billion dollars under Pakistan's Energy Sector Reforms and Financial Sustainability Programme, the bank said.

Pakistan has made significant effort in recent years to expand its electricity generation capacity, but challenges of inefficiency, distortions, and uneven reforms in the sector are yet to be overcome, the ADB said.