Pak Teen Beaten To Death By Friend Over Video Game Token: Report

A Pakistani teen was allegedly beaten to death by his friend over a token to be used to play a game at an arcade in Punjab province, according to a media report.

The incident took place on Monday in the Muhammadi Colony district when a fight broke out between the teen and his friend, the News International reported.

The two were fighting over a token to be used to play a game at an arcade, station house officer Rafay Tanoli said.

The officer said that teen's friend beat repeatedly punched and kicked him before escaping from the scene. The teen was then taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said that they have filed an FIR against the teen's friend.

