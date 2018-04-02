Pak Sufi Singer's Killers, Among "Hardcore" Terrorists, Given Death Penalty

Two terrorists, Ishaq and Asim, were involved in Sufi Qawwal singer Amjad Sabri's killing.

World | | Updated: April 02, 2018 22:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pak Sufi Singer's Killers, Among 'Hardcore' Terrorists, Given Death Penalty

Amjad Sabri was killed by two motorcycle-borne gunmen, who had shot him in the head (File)

Islamabad:  Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa today approved death penalty for 10 "hardcore terrorists" including those who shot dead Amjad Sabri, one of the country's renowned Sufi Qawwals.

In a statement, the military's media wing said the terrorists, tried by special military courts, were involved in killing of 62 people and heinous crimes against the state including attack on security forces and Pearl Continental Hotel in Peshawar.

The terrorists were identified as Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Arish, Habibur Rehman, Muhammad Fayaz, Ismail Shah, Muhammad Fazal, Hazrat Ali, Muhammad Asim and Habibullah.
 
amjad sabri funeral

Pakistani mourners gather around an ambulance carrying the coffin of Sufi musician Amjad Sabri during his funeral in Karachi (File Photo)

Another five terrorists were awarded imprisonment of different terms.

Ishaq and Asim were involved in Mr Sabri's killing and attacking the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 17 officials, the statement said, adding that they were awarded death sentence.

Mr Sabri, 45, was traveling in a car in Karachi's congested Liquatabad 10 area when two motorcycle-borne gunmen shot him in the head in a targeted terror attack on June 22, 2016. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Hakimullah Masood group had claimed responsibility for the attack on Mr Sabri.
 
qamar javed bajwa

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa approved the death penalty for the 10 "hardcore" terrorists

Mr Sabri was the son of renowned Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri whose family is famous in the subcontinent for their contribution to this sufi art and mystic poetry.

Some of the most memorable and famous qawwalis of the Sabris were 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri', 'Tajdar-i-Haram' and 'Mera Koi Nahin Hai Teray Siwa'.

His killing resulted in countrywide anguish and condemnation.

Comments
It was not known where the trial was held and when the original conviction was announced by the trial courts because military courts operate in secrecy.

The military courts were set up after the Taliban attack on an army school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014 that killed nearly 150 people, mostly students.

Trending

Amjad SabriQamar Javed BajwaTehreek-e-Taliban

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Commonwealth GamesPNR Status

................................ Advertisement ................................