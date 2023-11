Pak Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif Allowed To Record His Statement In Toshakhana Case

Nawaz Sharif was declared proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicles case in 2020 (File)

An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday ordered Pakistan's anti-graft body to record former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's statement by November 30 in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court in Islamabad heard the Toshakhana corruption case against the 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo who returned to Pakistan on October 21 after about four years of self-imposed exile in London, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Sharif's lawyer, Qazi Misbah, urged the court to issue directions to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on recording the three-time prime minister's statements in the case.

"A supplementary reference needs to be filed ... a reference was filed in the absence of Nawaz Sharif," he was quoted as saying in the report. "We want the NAB to record Nawaz Sharif's position," he added.

The NAB prosecutor sought time to go through the petition. However, Judge Bashir ordered the accountability bureau to record Mr Sharif's statements in the case by November 30 and adjourned the proceedings till then.

"What is the problem? Call Nawaz Sharif and record his statement," Judge Bashir was quoted as saying.

In 2020, an accountability court declared Mr Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicles case. Former president Asif Ali Zardari, 68, and ex-prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, 71, are also accused in the same case.

In the case, the NAB accused Mr Sharif and Mr Zardari of illegally retaining expensive vehicles gifted to them by various foreign countries and dignitaries instead of depositing them in the Toshakhana, the state depository.

According to the country's top anti-corruption body, Mr Gilani, during his tenure as prime minister, facilitated Mr Zardari in retaining the vehicles.

Last month, the accountability court granted Mr Sharif bail and also suspended the perpetual arrest warrants after the former premier surrendered before the court.

The court confirmed his bail against surety bonds of Rs 1 million.

Earlier this month, the court ordered authorities to release all properties and assets seized from Sharif in 2020 during a hearing of the Toshakhana case.

The former premier is all set to lead the PML-N during the general elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 8. Earlier this month, he directed his party leaders to begin their preparations for the national elections.

