'No More Weddings': Angry Villagers In UK Put Up Signs Warning Couples

The placards that the villagers have erected indicate that they are not impressed.

The Oxnead Hall estate in north Norfolk, England, is well-known for serving as a location for upscale nuptials, parties, and holidays. However, the weddings and celebrations have made life miserable for the locals of this lovely community.

Due to complaints that wedding guests are destroying their gardens by peeing in them, the villagers have posted signs warning brides and grooms who are planning to spend their special day at an "exclusive" grand estate that they are "not welcome."

"Brides and grooms are not welcome in Oxnead", a sign that has been put up by locals living next to the historic estate from the 16th century in Aylsham, Norfolk. Other hand-made signs read: "Exclusive? More than 100 weddings this year." "No more weddings we've had enough".

Wedding guests have been accused of "relieving themselves in gardens" and "wandering through yards," according to locals.

The villagers also said that the venue's loud music kept them awake at night.

The 16th-century Norfolk hall, once home to the locally renowned Paston family and now Beverley Aspinall, the former director of Fortnum and Mason, had been hosting a small number of weddings for several years. But to clear the backlog after the pandemic, it was granted permission by the council to conduct an unlimited number of nuptials, The Telegraph reported.

According to the Indy100, next to the estate, live Susi and Roger Crane who own a 500-acre farm that surrounds the wedding venue and have placed three signs close to the venue's car park.

Roger said: "The weddings are really having a big impact on our residents' lives, and that's why we are up in arms about it."

Susi added: "Our residents are repeatedly disturbed by loud music way into the night, even in their beds."