Over 3 Million Americans Tested Positive For Coronavirus: US Vice President

More than 1.3 million Americans have recovered from COVID-19, Mike Pence said (File)

More than three million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, US Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday.

"At this point, we have tested more than 39 million Americans," Pence told reporters at a briefing given by the country's coronavirus task force.

"Among those, more than three million Americans have tested positive and more than 1.3 million Americans have recovered," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)