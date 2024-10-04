Over 2,000 "Military Sites" Hit During Ground Incursion In Lebanon: Israel

Israel has been conducting an air-land attack on Lebanon.
Jerusalem:
The Israeli army on Friday said its forces had hit more than 2,000 sites during its four-day incursion into southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions.
"Over 2,000 military targets have been struck," including militants, military buildings, weapons and more, the Israeli military said in a statement.
