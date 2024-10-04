Advertisement

Over 2,000 "Military Sites" Hit During Ground Incursion In Lebanon: Israel

"Over 2,000 military targets have been struck," including militants, military buildings, weapons and more, the Israeli military said in a statement.

Israel has been conducting an air-land attack on Lebanon.
Jerusalem:

The Israeli army on Friday said its forces had hit more than 2,000 sites during its four-day incursion into southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions. 

"Over 2,000 military targets have been struck," including militants, military buildings, weapons and more, the Israeli military said in a statement. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Army, Israel Lebanon Conflict, Israel
