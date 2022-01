More than a 100 have been killed or wounded in the prison attack in Yemen

More than 100 people were killed or wounded in an attack on a Yemeni prison, the International Committee of the Red Cross told AFP on Friday, adding the numbers were rising.

"There are more than 100 killed and injured... the numbers are going up," said Basheer Omar, spokesperson for the ICRC in Yemen, citing hospital figures.

