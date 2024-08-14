Over 1,000 Arrested Following UK Riots: Police

UK police have arrested over 1,000 people in connection with riots in England.

UK police have arrested over 1,000 people in connection with riots which took place over the last two weeks in England, officials said on Tuesday.

"Forces across the country have now made more than 1,000 arrests in connection with the recent violent disorder," the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said on X.

At least 575 people have been charged, as courts continued to deal with those involved in the disorder, which took place across dozens of towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland following the death of three girls in a stabbing on July 29.

Far-right riots took place after misinformation spread about the identity of the alleged perpetrator of the knife attack, with multiple people being jailed for spreading hate online in recent days.

The United Kingdom's judiciary is swiftly moving through court cases and handing down lengthy sentences after disorder calmed down ahead of the weekend and the government vowed to crackdown on those involved.

Among those appearing in court Tuesday was a 13-year-old girl who admitted to threatening unlawful violence outside an asylum seeker accommodation in Aldershot in the south.

One man, John Honey, pleaded guilty after being accused of helping attack a car with three Romanian men in it and attacking police during riots in Hull, northeast England.

Honey also admitted to three charges of burglary after he took part in looting several stores.

