Outrage In America A 'Fuss', Had 'Strong' Conference With Putin: Trump

Vladimir Putin thought that he was doing "a great job with respect to North Korea": Donald Trump (File)

US President Donald Trump said today he had a "strong news conference" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, rejecting the political outrage it triggered in America as "fuss" created by the "fake news".



US lawmakers blasted Mr Trump for not backing the American intelligence community's claim that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election during his press conference with Putin on Monday.



Senator Jeff Flake, a Republican and a vocal critic of Mr Trump, had labelled his performance as "shameful".



The press conference in Helsinki was one of the "most disgraceful performances" by an American president in memory, Republican Senator John McCain had said.



"I think I did great at the news conference. I think it was a strong news conference," Mr Trump told CBS news, responding to a question on criticism of his performance at the press conference.



"I totally disagree", Mr Trump said when asked former House Speaker Newt Gingrich had termed it "the most serious mistake in your presidency".



"You have people that said, 'You should have gone up to him. You should have walked up and started screaming in his face'. We're living in the real world. OK?" Mr Trump said.



He lashed out at the media for turning every positive development into negative and making a "lot of fuss about a lot of things".



