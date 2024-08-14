Ousted Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Says He 'Respects' Court Decision

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been removed from office on Wednesday (file).

Ousted Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin said Wednesday that he respected a court ruling that removed him from office in an ethics case.

"I respect the verdict. I reiterate that for the almost one year I have been in this role, I have tried with good intentions to lead the country with honesty," Srettha told reporters outside his office after the Constitutional Court ruling.

