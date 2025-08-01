"Our Focus On Ending Conflict, Getting Food Into Gaza Without It Being Looted": US Department Of State

The Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Tommy Pigott highlighted the priority of the US administration when it comes to the issue of Israel, where he stated that the focus is on ending the conflict, ensuring the release of hostages and getting in as much food as possible into Gaza without it being "looted by Hamas".

Pigott made the remarks during the Department of State briefing on Thursday (local time).

While answering several queries which were raised around the conflict in Israel, Deputy Spokesperson Pigott highlighted the latest move by the US government imposing visa sanctions on officials of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), citing non-compliance with past commitments.

Pigott said, "The State Department reported to Congress that the Palestine Liberation Organisation and the Palestinian Authority are not in compliance with their commitments under the PLO Commitments Compliance Act 1989 and the Middle East Peace Commitments Act 2002. In response, the United States is imposing sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA Officials."

It further added, "These actions reflect our national security interests and our commitment to holding the PLO and PA accountable for undermining the prospects for peace."

While mentioning the conflict in Israel, Pigott added, "Our focus is on ending the conflict, making sure hostages are released and getting as much food into Gaza without it being looted by Hamas".

He also reiterated the statement made by the US President on Truth Social earlier, where he said, "The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!"

Meanwhile, at the White House Press Briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had said, "Special Envoy Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee had a very productive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other officials today in Israel on the topic of delivering much-needed food and aid to Gaza. President Trump is a humanitarian with a big heart -- and that's why he sent Special Envoy Witkoff to the region, in an effort to save lives and end this crisis."

She had informed that Envoy Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee would travel to Gaza to inspect the distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food, meet with local Gazans to hear first-hand about the dire situation on the ground.

She added, "The Special Envoy and the Ambassador will brief the President immediately after their visit to approve a final plan for food and aid distribution into the region".

The hunger crisis in Gaza has become one of the worst humanitarian emergencies in recent memory, with over two million Palestinians living amid widespread destruction and shortages of essential supplies.

Al Jazeera reported that the United Nations has warned that Palestinian children are especially vulnerable and has repeatedly called on the United Nations to allow an uninterrupted flow of aid supplies into Gaza.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)