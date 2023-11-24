Oscar Pistorius' Parole Conditions Include Therapy For His Anger Issues

Oscar Pistorius is known as the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs. (File)

Oscar Pistorius will have to attend therapy for anger issues as part of his parole conditions, a spokesman for the family of Reeva Steenkamp, who was killed by the ex-Olympic runner, said on Friday.

"He'll be required to attend therapy to address his anger issues, he'll have to do community service and therapy (for) his gender-based violence issues," Reeva Steenkamp family spokesman Rob Matthews said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)