Oscar Pistorius, Jailed For Girlfriend's Murder In 2013, Gets Early Release

Oscar Pistorius appeared before a parole board at a correctional centre outside Pretoria (File)

South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius was granted early release from prison on parole on Friday, a decade after he killed his girlfriend, in a crime that gripped the world, prison authorities said.

"The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirms parole placement for Mr Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius, effectively from 5 January 2024," a DCS spokesman said.

