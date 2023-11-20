Teams Vs Google Meet Memes As Sam Altman Swaps Jobs. Elon Musk Joins In

OpenAI's board of directors decided to terminate Altman's tenure as CEO.

After Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the formation of a new advanced AI research team to be led by Sam Altman, the recently ousted CEO of OpenAI and Greg Brockman, former president and co-founder of the company, billionaire Elon Musk has quipped in with a humourous response.

"We're extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success," Mr Nadella wrote on X.

Musk, a known critic of Microsoft's control over OpenAI, responded with, "Now they will have to use Teams!"

The response was in reference to a report that Altman and Brockman were fired from OpenAi during a Google Meet - which is a competitor of Microsoft's Teams.

Musk's quirky reply triggered a meme fest on X with hundreds joining the Tesla and SpaceX CEO in the laughs and giggles.

"Fired on meet, hired on teams," wrote one person.

While another movie buff shared a screengrab from the film "Kingdom of Heaven" to send a message across.

"The mission continues," Altman, who rose to fame with the launch of the artificial intelligence chatbot last year, posted on X.

